Blackpool's Ryan escapes ban as FA move to end confusion over rules

Jimmy Ryan will not be suspended for Blackpool’s next league match despite picking up his fifth booking of the season, the FA has confirmed.

The midfielder was shown a yellow card during the first half of Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat by Blackburn Rovers for a late challenge on Elliott Bennett.

Players are subject to a one-match ban once they receive five yellow cards in any domestic competitions before the cut-off point, which according to the FA’s website is today.

As Ryan reached five two days before the cut-off, it was assumed he would be suspended for the home game against Rotherham United on Saturday week.

But the FA has since explained that the information on its website is incorrect and the cut-off point is actually 19 league games. Tuesday’s match against Blackburn was Pool’s 20th in League One.

It means Ryan is safe from suspension until he reaches 10 yellow cards.

The midfielder has been in and out of the side in recent weeks because of injury but has started the last two games. Manager Gary Bowyer says he was brought off with 20 minutes to go against Blackburn to save him from being sent off.

Bowyer said: “We took him off to make sure his yellow didn’t become another one.”

He questioned Ryan’s caution on Tuesday, saying: “Was it really a booking in comparison to the challenge by Bradley Dack in the first couple of minutes? We talk about managing games but I think you’ve got to judge every foul on its merits, whatever minute it is.”

Blackpool have a weekend off because they are not involved in the second round of the FA Cup. Bowyer’s men are next in action at home to Mansfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday.