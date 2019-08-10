Blackpool’s Ryan Edwards isn’t getting carried away after Bristol Rovers victory

Ryan Edwards says the early signs are looking good for Blackpool but the defender insists the players won’t be getting too carried away.

The Seasiders made the ideal start to the new season last week, easing to a comfortable 2-0 home win against Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road.

Expectations have now risen among the fanbase following the recent change in ownership, but Edwards says that’s something the players are prepared for.

“There’s always pressure in football but it’s still early days, we’re not going to get carried away,” the defender said.

“We’re not stupid, we’re just one game in and there’s another 45 to go.

“We do want to do well and we want to go for promotion, but we know it’s a long season and there’s a lot of football to be played.

“We’ve just got to do everything we can, as we have done so far.

“There was a lot of change over the summer but it’s all change for the better so hopefully that continues to happen.”

Simon Grayson’s men make the long journey to Southend United today looking to make it two wins from two.

Edwards, a summer arrival from Plymouth Argyle, says the players are full of confidence heading down to Roots Hall.

“It’s always a tough place to go, it’s a hostile atmosphere there with a pretty tight pitch where the fans are right on top of you,” the 25-year-old said.

“They always seem to play a similar way which is to get the ball up the pitch as quick as they can.

“They’re normally a big, strong team and I don’t expect them to be any different.

“We’ll be going there to win the game, of course we will, but we know what we’ll be up against and we’ll be ready for it.

“I think it’s hard to fully expect what you’re going to come up against but you have good ideas from what you’ve played against in the past and what others have seen.

“As every team do during the summer, they strengthen and they lose the odd player but at the end of the day it’s down to us to play our game and do our job.

“If we do that then we’re confident we’re too much for a lot of teams.”

While Edwards was a Terry McPhillips signing, the centre-back has been impressed with the work of new boss Grayson.

“He’s been brilliant, but it’s not like he had no time to do it his way,” Edwards added.

“He’s set us up brilliantly as you saw on the opening day, where we looked solid and good going forwards.

“He’s been top class and training has been enjoyable, which appears to have paid off in the first game.”