Blackpool's Rowan Roache agrees loan move with Derby County's Under-23 side

Blackpool youngster Rowan Roache has joined Derby County's Under-23 side on a youth loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has yet to feature for the Seasiders this season having injured his metatarsal during the summer, although he has enjoyed loan spells with Southport and FC United.

The forward was named among the substitutes in November’s 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win against Accrington Stanley, which was his first involvement in a match day squad since returning from his injury lay-off.

Roache made four appearances for Pool last season, three of them coming in the Checkatrade Trophy, having made his first-team debut in December 2016.

He joined the club at the age of 14 and played a leading role in the youth team's recent double-winning 2016/17 campaign, scoring 30 goals in 31 matches.

The attacker has also been capped five times by the Republic of Ireland's U19 side, scoring once.

Roache's contract is due to end this summer although the club do have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.