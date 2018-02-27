Blackpool's Robertson has an eye for a goal or three

Fresh from his goal at Fratton Park on Saturday, Blackpool defender Clark Robertson says he now has his sights set on reaching his ambitious five-goal tally.

The centre-back netted just his second goal of the season in Blackpool’s 2-0 win at Portsmouth at the weekend.

Before the campaign started, the 24-year-old set himself the goal of finding the back of the net five times this season.

Having now scored twice this season, the race is now on to score the other three in Pool’s remaining 12 games.

He said: “It felt good to score. It was important to get the second goal in the game.

“I don’t score very often, so it was nice to get my second goal of the season as well.

“My target was five at the start of the season, so I’ve now got to get three in 12 games, which might be a tough ask.

“But right now I’m just happy to get the goal and the clean sheet.”

Robertson’s goal, a well-taken header from six yards out, doubled Blackpool’s lead after Kyle Vassell marked his return from injury with the opener.

Pompey, who beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 in midweek in the lead-up the game, were kept at bay by an impressive defensive performance from Blackpool, who limited Kenny Jackett’s men to just one shot on goal.

“We were nice and solid and Portsmouth didn’t create many clear-cut chances,” Robertson added.

“We had to defend at times but that’s what we’re capable of. It was a very good performance.

“We watched a few videos of them and we did expect them to be fairly direct. But we dealt with it quite well. I thought me and Curtis (Tilt) were excellent.

“We said before we came out for the start of the second half that the second goal would be vital.

“We managed to get it and after that we sat in a bit and looked to hit them on the counter.

“But I thought we defended well, blocked shots, put our bodies on the line and that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re playing away from home.

“I think we like coming away from home where we’re compact, as you saw away at Wigan as well.

“We can hit teams on the counter on the break with our pace and when we sit behind the ball we’re hard to break down.

“Maybe it suits us, I’m not too sure. But it was excellent away performance and the clean sheet tops it off as well.”

The win took Blackpool up to 16th in the League One table, six points ahead of the drop zone.

The win took Blackpool up to 16th in the League One table, six points ahead of the bottom four but having played a game more than fourth-bottom Oldham Athletic.