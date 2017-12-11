Blackpool's Richards wins Checkatrade Trophy player of the round gong

Blackpool youngster Caleb Richards has been named the Checkatrade player of the round following his standout display in the win over Middlesbrough U21s last month.

Making his first competitive start in an unfamiliar right-back position, the 19-year-old made two goal-line clearances and produced a fine cross to set up Blackpool’s opening goal in the 4-1 win at Bloomfield Road.

Richards, who is now on loan at Southport, said: “We performed really well as a team and to be able to make such a contribution personally, on my first competitive start, made the victory even sweeter.

“The Checkatrade Trophy has given me a fantastic opportunity to join the senior team and I’m really happy that I’ve been able to help Blackpool progress through the competition and take one step closer to a Wembley final, which would be massive for this club.”

Blackpool have since defeated Mansfield Town to book their place in the last-16.