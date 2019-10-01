Blackpool's reserves in Central League Cup action tomorrow

Blackpool's reserve side return to action tomorrow when they take on Morecambe in the Central League Cup.

The fixture, which is part of a group stage format, kicks off at 2pm at Squires Gate's Brian Addison Stadium.

The Seasiders will also take on Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic in the cup competition.

Pool's reserve side, who have recently rejoined the Central League, got their league campaign off to a winning start last week.

Youth-team striker Ewan Bange scored both goals in Blackpool's 2-0 win.

First-team players Christoffer Mafoumbi, Rocky Bushiri, Michael Nottingham, Nick Anderton, Calum Macdonald, Callum Guy and Sean Scannell all featured.