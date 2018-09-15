Blackpool’s promise excites new boss

New Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips says it is up to his players to decide how far the Seasiders can go this season.

Pool currently sit in ninth position in the League One table, having lost just once, and head to bottom-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle today looking to build on their eight-game unbeaten run.

McPhillips, who was given the manager’s job on a permanent basis earlier this week, believes there is no limit for his side.

He said: “How far can these lads go? It’s up to them, isn’t it?

“It won’t be for the want of trying and against Bradford last Saturday, the performance for starters was excellent.

“But to suddenly find ourselves 2-0 down and to come back, that epitomised them as people and as characters.

“The effort was superb as was their desire. It’s a great group of lads and I think we’ve been in every game.

“We lost the first game against Portsmouth, that was a case of the lads still being in a bit of shock with the manager (Gary Bowyer) leaving.

“But we even came back in that game and for the last half an hour we did well and nearly nicked a draw.

“Since then we haven’t lost. We should have won more, but we’ve got some good players and it’s exciting.

“The lads have responded brilliantly, we’re on a good unbeaten run and long may that continue.

“We’ve recruited well. We’ve got some good lads in, in particular.

“That’s what we spoke about at the end of the season with Gary (Bowyer), it’s part of the criteria that we want good players but good lads as well.

“That came to fruition on Saturday with the performance and the comeback.”

McPhillips was initially adamant he didn’t want the job on a full-time basis, but as the weeks wore on, and with the results continuing to remain positive, he slowly but surely began to change to mind.

He eventually gave the club no option but to give him the role.

McPhillips added: “I had never done the job before as a number one, so I’d always said I was happy being a number two, which I was.

“But it’s football, it’s life, and things change. Over the weeks I changed my mind and then I got the offer, an offer I couldn’t refuse.

“I had half an idea on Saturday after the game (that he was going to get the job), so that was good.

“Then we met on Monday and it was pretty quick after that.”