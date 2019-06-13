Blackpool's new owner donates £1,300 to help fans achieve charity bike ride target

Blackpool FC's new owner Simon Sadler has donated over £1,300 to a group of the club's supporters who are in the midst of a mammoth bike ride to raise money for charity.

Sadler has donated £1,306.19 to the Muckers Supporters' Group, who are currently undertaking a 526-mile bike ride from the Eiffel Tower to Blackpool Tower.

It has helped the riders achieve their target of £5,000, with the money due to be split between four Blackpool related charities.

Sadler wrote on the Just Giving page: "Safe travels! UTMP!"

Paul Grimshaw, 37; Dave Ragozzino, 37; Dale Gregory, 47; Neil Holden, 45; and Ryan Lowe, 32, set off from France on Saturday.

The riders, who have braved the adverse English weather in the last couple of days before enjoying a quick stop at Solihull Moors FC, have ridden from Birmingham to Crewe today.

They are due to arrive back in Blackpool on Saturday.

They’re hoping to be joined by former Blackpool player Jamie Milligan and Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley on the leg that departs from Manchester, while ex-Seasider Charlie Adam and a few other former players will be joining the ride from Lytham.

Dave said: “We are a group of friends and Blackpool FC supporters that want to give something back to the community. We see this as an iconic fundraiser between two world famous landmarks.

“The charities we are raising money for are Frontline Children, Lancashire Mind, The Next Chapter and Streetlife.”

Paul added: “The charities we are doing this for are close to all of the lads doing this in one way or another.”

The men have been supported by local businesses Home & HQ, Pro Golf Solutions, Notarianni Ice Cream, Gledhills and C Cabs who have funded their travel and kit. Blackpool Football Club also gave the riders some tracksuits for their travels.

To contribute towards the fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Tower2Tower-1. At the time of writing, £5,529 had been raised.