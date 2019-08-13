Blackpool’s Nathan Delfouneso relishes link-up with Sullay Kaikai

Nathan Delfouneso has spoken of his excitement at his blossoming partnership with Blackpool’s newcomer Sullay Kaikai.

The duo have struck up a strong link-up in Pool’s opening two games of the season, which have both resulted in victories.

Delfouneso struck his first goals of the season on Saturday, netting a brace to help the Seasiders on their way to a 3-1 win at Southend United.

While Kaikai has yet to find the back of the net, the former Crystal Palace man has already made a significant impact in attack for Simon Grayson’s men.

“I’m really enjoying playing with Sullay at the minute,” Delfouneso said.

“You can see the quality he brings to the team and I think you can tell we’re linking up well. Since day one in training we’ve always been looking for each other.

“All I have to do is make the run and he sees me and vice versa and hopefully the team can continue to benefit from it.”

Goals were hard to come by for the Seasiders last season under Terry McPhillips, Pool netting just 50 in the league.

But Simon Grayson has already made a huge difference, Pool posing much more of a threat in attack which has seen them score five goals in their opening two games of the season.

“The way we are setting up and the way we are playing, you can tell the gaffer is putting faith in us to go and express ourselves,” Delfouneso added. “You can see we look a threat every time we go forward.

“Me and Sullay seem to have a very good combination which I’m enjoying but there are goals throughout the team, not just me, Sullay and Armand (Gnanduillet).

“The midfield and the back three are doing well as well, Jay (Spearing) and Jordan (Thompson) are getting on the ball and winning it back, the back three are staying strong and bringing the ball out and the wing-backs are doing great as well.

“(Liam) Feeney put in a great ball for Armand so it just shows we are getting creativity from everywhere and we’re feeling really good about ourselves.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves, we know we can get better and we will look to improve, but there are certainly positive signs.”

On the difference Grayson has made so far, Delfouneso said: “He’s shown faith in us, he’s shown belief and confidence in us and since he’s come in you can tell there’s such a good vibe around the place.

“Everyone has taken to what he is doing and that’s every player, including the ones who haven’t played yet.

“But him and the staff have been very good and it’s had a positive effect on the team.

“Hopefully we can continue that but it’s only the second game of the season, so we can’t get too carried away.

“There’s still a lot of work to do and a lot of improvement to do but we’re confident we’re going in the right direction.”