Blackpool’s Nathan Delfouneso hopes for more milestones to come

Nathan Delfouneso might have recently made his 200th appearance for Blackpool but the forward is hoping there are many more to come.

The forward reached the milestone during the 2-2 draw at league leaders Luton Town earlier this month.

The 28-year-old, now in his fourth spell with the club, is out of contract this summer but has revealed talks are underway to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

“It’s an honour and I’m proud to have made that number of appearances,” he said.

“There’s been lots of ups, lots of downs, but it’s all part of the journey when it comes to Blackpool.

“I’m always proud to wear the shirt and I’m happy I’ve made that number of appearances but I’m still going.

“I’ve scored in all four divisions so hopefully there’s many more to come.

“I’m at a good age and I’d like to think I’ll be playing for a while yet, so I’m still learning, wanting to get better and progress.

“Touch wood I stay injury-free but at the minute I feel fit and I feel strong and I have full faith in my ability. It’s just down to me to perform week in, week out.”

Delfouneso came off the bench to score the stoppage-time winner in Easter Monday’s 2-1 win against Fleetwood Town.

“It was my first goal since January,” the forward added. “But I’ve been in and out a lot which has also been frustrating because I’ve not had that flow or rhythm.

“It can be difficult when you put in a good performance and the next week you’re not playing, then back in and back out again. I’m my own biggest critic and I believe I should definitely be sat on more goals.”