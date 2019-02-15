Blackpool’s Nathan Delfouneso can’t wait to play at a packed Bloomfield Road

Nathan Delfouneso believes Blackpool can achieve something special this season – but the forward wants to do it with the fans back inside the stadium.

The 28-year-old, who is closing in on his 200th appearance for the Seasiders, has seen it all during his four separate spells with the club.

The forward netted a brace on his home debut for the Seasiders in the 4-1 win against Middlesbrough in 2012, a game that was played in front of nearly 13,000 fans at Bloomfield Road.

In recent times, he’s been an integral part of the Blackpool squad that have turned the club around on the pitch against all the odds.

That’s come at a time when fans have boycotted home games in protest against owner Owen Oyston, which has resulted in gates as low as 2,000.

Those days could soon be over, with the appointment of a receiver taking Oyston’s grip of the club out of his control.

While fans are being urged not to purchase tickets until it is guaranteed Oyston won’t financially benefit, Delfouneso says he can’t wait for the day when Bloomfield Road is bouncing once again.

“I don’t know much about it as it stands, we’re all just waiting to hear what is going on. Until then, I can’t say much,” he said.

“But I can imagine there is a lot of happiness among the fans.

“I remember when I first came, the first home game, I remember it quite well because I had a hat-trick taken away from me.

“I know how passionate the fans are. The whole town gets behind the team and I know how bouncy it is, how loud it is, the atmosphere is always good here.

“It always attracts the other teams to bring away supporters as well.

“They get louder and that in turn sees our fans get louder, so it creates a great event for people to be at.

“I’ve always said since I came back to the club how great it would be for the fans to come back – it will make for a great occasion when they do. I’m just hopeful we can push on together.

“I think the boys deserve to go and showcase what they can do in front of a full stadium.

“When you’re grinding out games, that little cheer from the fans can really give you that extra boost to hold on for that three points, so it will be great to have them back and I’m sure the boys are looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.

“One thing we’ve always said is that we can only control the things we can control. Anything off the pitch we can’t influence.

“All we can do is do the work on the training pitch and try and get the results to make this team as successful as possible.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do that soon in front of our own fans but regardless of that we’re still looking to achieve something. But I’m hoping we can do it together with the fans.”