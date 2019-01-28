Blackpool's midweek opponents Wycombe blasted by Plymouth boss over style of play

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams has criticised Blackpool's midweek opponents Wycombe Wanderers for what he has described as their "terrible" style of play and "time-wasting".

His Plymouth side were beaten 1-0 at Adams Park on Saturday courtesy of a Yann Songo'o own goal.

Wycombe, who have won their last three on the spin, are the visitors to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night in their rearranged league fixture.

"My players fought, but they were frustrated the whole afternoon by time-wasting," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"If that's the beauty of football then somebody will have to sit down and tell me that's the way football should be played.

"Injury time doesn't matter, you have to stop the incidents happening.

"Stopping the flow of the game is the biggest problem and you can't have the incidents that went on today spoiling a game of football which is supposed to be an entertaining business.

"This is the worst I've seen, terrible, really terrible.

"I don't see how you can come here as a football supporter.

"We haven't seen the ball in play a lot this afternoon, we've seen a lot of stoppages throughout the afternoon."