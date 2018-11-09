Blackpool’s midweek matchwinner praises Seasiders’ boss McPhillips

Nathan Delfouneso has heaped praise on Terry McPhillips for the job he has done since taking over as Blackpool boss.

The Seasiders earned their sixth league win of the season at Gillingham on Tuesday, Delfouneso scoring the all-important goal in their 1-0 victory.

That took them back up to ninth place in League One, just three points off the play-offs and with a game in hand still to play.

But the league is put to the side this weekend as Blackpool make a similarly long trip down to Devon to face Exeter City in the first round of the FA Cup.

It’s a game Delfouneso is still hungry to win and the 27-year-old insists there will be no let-up from the men in tangerine.

“He’s done a great job, you can see how well he’s done out on the pitch,” Delfouneso said of his manager.

“He hasn’t changed much to be honest with you. Being involved himself with the previous gaffer, he’s just continued the good form.

“We’ve now just got to continue, keep working hard on the training ground day in and day out and, come match day, if we give our all we will be a match for anybody.

“We’re capable of achieving anything, as much as we want to.

“But we’ve got to take it game by game, not get too excited and don’t get too ahead of ourselves.

“We did that against Gillingham, we got the victory and now we’ve got a break from the league on Saturday.

“We will go down to Exeter and try and get through to the next round. But we’re not looking too far ahead, that’s certainly my mentality and I’m sure it’s the same for everybody else as well.”