Blackpool's Mark Cullen sent out on loan to League Two side

Blackpool striker Mark Cullen has signed for League Two side Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has endured another injury-plagued campaign having made just 16 appearances this season, scoring four times.

The striker hasn't played since November 10 of last year when he scored in Blackpool's FA Cup win at Exeter City.

He then picked up an injury, which scans revealed to be a stress fracture on his leg.

Terry McPhillips confirmed following Saturday's win at Coventry that Cullen was due to return to training this morning.

But with the recent arrivals of Chris Long and Elias Sorensen the club has decided the best option for Cullen is to go out on loan to get regular gametime.

Cullen, who was born in Northumberland, also missed the majority of last season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, making just nine appearances.

Carlisle have been on the lookout for a striker since Ashley Nadesan returned to Fleetwood Town from his loan spell at Brunton Park.

The Cumbrians are pushing for promotion from League Two and currently sit fourth in the table, just two points off Bury in third.