Blackpool’s Liam Feeney wants to pile further pressure upon Sunderland

Liam Feeney says Blackpool have every intention of rubbing further salt into Sunderland’s wounds when they make the trip to the Stadium of Light this weekend.

The Seasiders take on a beleaguered Sunderland side that has lost eight of its last 12 games in all competitions.

It’s resulted in manager Phil Parkinson coming under strong pressure despite the former Bolton Wanderers boss having only taken the job in mid-October.

Their 1-0 defeat at Gillingham last week, which saw them drop down to 11th, led to more and more calls for Parkinson to face the axe – but he remains in post.

“They didn’t have a great result last week but we will go there full of confidence to try and upset their party,” Feeney said.

“We don’t fear anyone. We showed when we’ve played against teams that are up there in this league that we can put in some good performances.

“We’re fully confident, so we’ll just get rested up and get ready for Sunderland.”

Pool head to the north east on the back of a run which has seen them play nine of their last 11 games at home.

“It’s been great every game at home,” Feeney added. “Having the fans back has been great. They sing regardless of the scoreline.”