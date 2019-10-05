Blackpool's Liam Feeney relishing televised clash against former side Bolton

Liam Feeney is looking forward to renewing acquaintances when Blackpool take on his former side Bolton Wanderers on Monday night.

The winger made over 80 appearances for the Trotters over two seasons, initially joining on loan from Millwall in 2014.

He later rejoined Bolton on a permanent deal, remaining at the University of Bolton Stadium for a further three years.

The current Bolton side is a much different one to the squads he will have been a part of, but that's not stopping him from looking forward to locking horns with his former employers.

“It’s a bit strange but I’ve already played against them once or twice before. It’s been a while so it will be nice to go back," he said.

“It’s a lovely stadium but we’re in good form so it would be nice to go back and get a positive result.

“It’s been well documented the problems that have gone on at Bolton over the last two or three years.

“But they’ve got a new squad now and they’re a different proposition for every team that faces them.

“They had some difficult games earlier in the season with their results, but that’s probably going to stop now and they’re going to be looking for an upturn, so we expect a difficult game.

“I think it’s going to be difficult. They’ll have the crowd behind them and they’ve got the new manager and the new players who are all looking to play for a position and show what they can do.

“We’ve just got to make sure we go there and show our qualities and hopefully we can get the result.”

While Bolton are without a win and remain rooted to the bottom of the League One table, Keith Hill's side have seen improvements in recent weeks.

They earned a creditable draw against Sunderland before losing narrowly to Portsmouth last week.

An extra element was added to the fixture when it was moved for TV coverage, with the game being aired live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Monday.

“It’s nice, it’s not too often the cameras are down so it’s always a nice thing for the boys to show what they can do and express themselves," Feeney said.

“It’s a good thing, but it doesn’t add any pressure or anything like that because you don’t really remember the cameras are there when the game starts.

“I’m sure my Mum might record it for me.”