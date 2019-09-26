Blackpool's Liam Feeney leads Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as England's assist king

Latest stats have revealed Blackpool's Liam Feeney has produced the most assists in England's top four divisions so far this season.

READ MORE: Matty Virtue backs Blackpool to crack the creativity problem



The wing-back has eight to his name in all competitions this term, one more than Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The 32-year-old has also produced the most accurate number of crosses in League One this season at 31, according to Twitter account playmakerstats.

Feeney faces competition in the third tier from Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison, who has six assists to his name, and Jorge Grant of Lincoln City (five).

Swindon Town winger Lloyd Isgrove has produced five assists in League Two so far this season.

The figures prove what a remarkable return to form it has been for Feeney this season.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers man, who failed to score last term while gaining just a handful of assists, has excelled in a new wing-back role.

Speaking about Feeney's form recently, Blackpool manager Simon Grayson said: “I’ve been impressed by him, he’s been really good.

“He’s always had the quality and he’s put plenty of balls into the box.

“He’s adapted ever so well to playing in this right wing-back role and he looked a major threat.

“I’m really pleased for him.”