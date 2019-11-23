Blackpool’s Liam Feeney admits they have had to find different ways of winning

Blackpool’s Liam Feeney believes the last few weeks have seen the club display an ability to play – and win – in different manners.

The Seasiders head to Ipswich Town this afternoon unbeaten in six games in all competitions and on the back of four consecutive wins.

As Feeney admitted, their last two league victories over Peterborough United (4-3) and AFC Wimbledon (2-0) were contrasting matches.

“We had a little spell this season where we didn’t score so many goals,” he said.

“That game (AFC Wimbledon) against a team down there that’s going to come, sit in, try and quieten the place a bit, was going to be a test.

“Peterborough, we went toe to toe and came out on top.

“The manager (Simon Grayson) has shown he’s quite fluid in his formation he picks; during the game we’ve still tried different things and he communicates that on to us.

“We’ve gone from wing-back to 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 in the same game.”

Having enjoyed a fine start to the season, Blackpool had endured a wobble with only two wins in 12 league games before beating Peterborough at the start of the month.

Nevertheless, they remain fifth in League One, five points behind today’s hosts.

Barring the wins against Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City, the Seasiders’ results were generally disappointing during September and October.

However, Feeney admitted the players did not lose their belief during that run of results.

He said: “I think we’ve always been confident, even at the start of the season and through the patch where we didn’t win for a little while, we haven’t been blown away by anyone in this division.

“We’ve been in every game and been shaded or just couldn’t quite nick the draw, so when the wins have come, everyone’s back to ‘we know what we are and we don’t fear anyone.’

“We’re in good form, we’ve been getting some good results and scoring goals and it’s starting to click a lot better.

“We aren’t going there with any fear, we’re respectful of what they are and the players they’ve got but we know we can hurt them as well so we’re going there looking to win the game.

“It’s just another game for us; to go to Ipswich, it’s a nice stadium, it should be a good weekend for us to show what we’re about.”