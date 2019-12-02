Blackpool's League One clash with Bolton Wanderers to be moved after FA Cup progression

Blackpool's League One fixture against Bolton Wanderers in January is to be moved following the Seasiders' progression in the FA Cup.

Simon Grayson's men were due to welcome the Trotters to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, January 4.

However that weekend is when FA Cup third round ties will take place,

The Seasiders reached the next stage of the competition with a 3-1 victory against National League South side Maidstone United yesterday.

Nathan Delfouneso notched a quickfire brace as Grayson's side came from behind to avoid a cup upset.

Bolton already have a backlog of fixtures to rearrange, with games against Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City all awaiting new dates.

Their league clash against Shrewsbury Town on January 25 is also in danger of being moved if the Shrews are to make it to the fourth round of the FA Cup.