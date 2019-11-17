Blackpool's Jordan Thompson wins another cap as Northern Ireland miss out on automatic Euro 2020 qualification

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson earned his sixth cap for Northern Ireland with a late cameo off the bench in their 0-0 draw with the Netherlands last night.

READ MORE: The Gazette's player ratings from Blackpool's 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon



The 22-year-old was an 80th minute substitute as Michael O'Neill's men failed to get the all-important win they required to keep them in contention for a top-two finish in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Captain Steven Davis missed a first-half penalty as Northern Ireland's faint hopes of automatic qualification all but ended courtesy of the Netherland's far superior goal difference.

Davis, making his 116th appearance to overtake David Beckham as the UK's most capped midfielder, blazed badly over the crossbar in the 32nd minute, and Northern Ireland's failure to win ended any chance of advancing directly to next summer's finals.

Attention will instead turn to March's play-offs, with Northern Ireland's place secured as of Friday night thanks to Sweden's win over Romania, though they will finish off their Group C fixtures away to Germany on Tuesday night.

Holland, in contrast, could celebrate, with the point enough to end a wait to reach a major tournament which began with their failure to reach the 2014 World Cup.

Fellow Seasider Sean Graham, who is currently on loan with Larne, featured for Northern Ireland's Under-21 team in their 1-1 draw with Hungary on Thursday.