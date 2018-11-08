Blackpool's Jordan Thompson promoted to Northern Ireland's senior squad

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson has been promoted to Northern Ireland's senior squad for their forthcoming games against the Republic of Ireland and Austria.

Last month, Thompson played for Northern Ireland U21s in their double header against Iceland and Slovakia.

But the 21-year-old has now been included alongside two other players from the U21s squad, who finished second to Spain in their qualifying group for the U21 European Championships.

Thompson will be looking for his third international cap after making his debut against Panama in May of this year, before going on to play against Costa Rica a few days later in June.

Northern Ireland take on the Republic in Dublin on Thursday, November 15, before hosting Austria in their Nations League fixture at Windsor Park the following Sunday.

It means the midfielder will miss Blackpool's trip to Southend United on Saturday, November 17.

Also included in the 28-man squad is former Seasider Kyle Vassell, who made his debut last month.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders: Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (Glasgow Rangers), Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City), Michael Smith (Hearts), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Middlesbrough, loan), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United), Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Rangers), Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Jamie Ward (Charlton Athletic, loan), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).