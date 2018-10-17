Blackpool's Jordan Thompson misses out on European Championships despite Belfast victory

Jordan Thompson helped Northern Ireland Under-21 to a 1-0 win over Slovakia in their final European Championship qualifier on Tuesday, though the Blackpool midfielder and his countrymen will not be going to next year’s finals in Italy and San Marino.



Thompson played all but the final few minutes in Belfast as Northern Ireland sealed second spot in their group behind Spain.

However, they narrowly failed to qualify for the play-offs as one of the best four group runners-up, Portugal pipping them courtesy of Tuesday's 4-2 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Glenavon’s Mark Sykes scored the only goal at Windsor Park.