Blackpool's Jordan Thompson lavished with praise by Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has hinted Blackpool's Jordan Thompson will be more involved with the national side after last night's impressive display.

The midfielder was rewarded for his fine Blackpool form so far this season with a first start for Northern Ireland in their 1-0 friendly win against Luxembourg.

The former Rangers man, who had previously won two caps with substitute appearances for his country, played 88 minutes in the clash at Windsor Park.

The 22-year-old provided the corner that led to Northern Ireland's winning goal that came in comical circumstances.

Kelvin Malget inexplicably headed into his own net eight minutes before half-time after Thompson's corner had caused havoc in the Luxembourg box.

Thompson, who was among Northern Ireland's best performers, came close to scoring with a rising effort in the second half.

He was eventually replaced by Steven Davis with two minutes left on the clock.

"There were some really good performances from the young boys," O'Neill said.

"I thought Jordan Thompson was terrific and overall we're delighted to come through the game with a win and we've managed to avoid any injuries.

"Some of these youngsters are still some way away from playing in international matches on a regular basis, especially as some of them are only 18 or 19 years old.

"They're still establishing themselves so they're certainly ones for the future, but Jordan Thompson is one for now.

"I was impressed by his energy and his quality of his passing."

Thompson, who misses Blackpool's game against Coventry City this weekend, will now be hoping to earn his fourth cap in Northern Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany next week (Monday).

Northern Ireland currently sit top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, having won all four of their games.