Blackpool's Jordan Thompson called up to Northern Ireland U21 squad

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson has been called up to Northern Ireland's U21 squad for their forthcoming double header.

Thompson, who has made 12 appearances for the Seasiders so far this season, returns to the Northern Ireland squad after missing their last game, a 2-1 win against Spain, through suspension.

Northern Ireland play Iceland away before hosting Slovakia at home as they look to qualify for next year's U21 Euros.

Thompson will link up with the squad after Blackpool's game against Rochdale on Saturday.