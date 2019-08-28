Blackpool's Jordan Thompson called up to Northern Ireland squad for double header

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their double header against Luxembourg and Germany.

READ MORE: Easy decision for Calum Macdonald to join Blackpool from Derby County



Michael O'Neill's side face Luxembourg in a friendly on Thursday, September 5 before hosting Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier at Windsor Park the following Monday.

It means the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed a fine start to the season, will be unavailable for Blackpool's EFL Trophy game against Morecambe and the league clash against Coventry City.

Northern Ireland currently sit top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, having won all four of their games.

Thompson, who has yet to feature in this campaign, will be hoping to earn his third cap for his country.

His previous appearances came in the summer of 2018.