Blackpool's Jordan Thompson believes Northern Ireland still have it all to play for

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson remains confident Northern Ireland can get the points required to qualify for next summer's Euro 2020 competition.

The midfielder received another call-up for his country for the upcoming double header, meaning he will be unavailable for this weekend's clash against Rotherham United.

Northern Ireland currently sit second in Group C, level on points with Germany and three points ahead of the Netherlands, who still have a game in hand to play.

Thompson and his teammates travel to Rotterdam to face the Netherlands on Thursday before taking on Czech Republic in a friendly the following Monday.

Despite losing 2-0 to Germany in Belfast last month, Thompson remains hopeful Michael O'Neill's side can do what is required to seal qualification.

“We can’t be too downhearted,” he told Belfast Live.

“Our focus is on picking up a positive result to keep our hopes alive heading into the final double header.

“The aim is to still have something to play for heading into the final strait. Michael told us that after the Germany game in Belfast.

“We can’t lose heart, we still have a lot to play for and we have to look forward to the final three qualifiers in a positive frame of mind.

“I think it shows you how far the squad has come over the past couple of years that we are where we are in this group.

“It also says a lot that we were disappointed not to get something from the Germany game. Our aim now is to still be in and around it in the final two qualifiers.”

Thompson is knocking on the door of O'Neill's first-team plans after impressive in last month's friendly win against Luxembourg.

But the 22-year-old, who has three caps to his name, was forced to watch the qualifier against Germany from the bench.

“We were frustrated after the Germany game because we had such good chances in the game,” Thompson added. “If you take those chances, it’s a different game.

“As Michael said it was an opportunity missed, but we have to look forward now and do everything possible to pick up a good result in Rotterdam.

“We’ve got to try and get results from the final three qualifiers which I think we can.”