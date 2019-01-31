Blackpool's John O'Sullivan joins SPL side Dundee to wrap up deadline day business

Blackpool have allowed midfielder John O’Sullivan to join Scottish side Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

The Irishman has made 22 appearances for the Seasiders this season but has found himself on the fringes of the squad in recent weeks.

His only goal for the club came in the Checkatrade Trophy back in September in Pool’s 3-3 draw against Macclesfield Town.

The 25-year-old signed for Blackpool during the summer, agreeing a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months following his release from Carlisle United.

Elsewhere, Rowan Roache is due to join Derby County Under-23s on loan until the end of the season, although that deal won’t be confirmed tonight.

O’Sullivan’s departure is expected to be the last piece of transfer news, in or out, unless there’s any last-ditch bids for any of their players.

Dundee are currently second from bottom in the Scottish Premier League. They play Hamilton on Saturday which could see O’Sullivan come up against a former teammate in Steve Davies.