Blackpool's Jay Spearing nominated for League One player of the month award

Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing has been nominated for the League One player of the month award for September.

The midfielder enjoyed an impressive month, scoring his first goals for the club in the dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Bradford City.

His form has coincided with Blackpool's impressive unbeaten run, which was extended to 12 games with their final game of the month away at Peterborough United last weekend.

Spearing has made a superb start to the new season, delivering a number of Man of the Match displays with his experience and leadership in the middle of the park.

Alongside his two goals, Spearing also helped the Seasiders keep three clean sheets in September.

The former Liverpool man is named on a four-man shortlist alongside Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) and Kieffer Moore.

Marquis is likely to be the favourite for the award having netted six times in five games for Doncaster.

The winner will be announced on Friday, October 5.

The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL Trader Mikey Mumford.