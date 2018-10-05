Blackpool's Jay Spearing misses out on Player of the Month award

Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing has been beaten to the League One Player of the Month award for September by Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis.

Marquis netted six goals in five games last month, with his achievements earning him the nod over Spearing, Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe and Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore.

Spearing was nominated for the award after scoring his first goals for the club in the dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Bradford City.

His form coincided with Blackpool's impressive unbeaten run, which was extended to 12 games with their final game of the month away at Peterborough United last weekend.

Spearing has made a superb start to the new season, delivering a number of Man of the Match displays with his experience and leadership in the middle of the park.

Alongside his two goals, Spearing also helped the Seasiders keep three clean sheets in September.

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Marquis’ fantastic month culminated in two goals, his 49th and 50th for Doncaster, scored on his 100th appearance.

“A goals to game ratio of 1:2 for a modern striker, who also contributes so much to build up play, is an exceptional record and Doncaster’s fortunes this season will go hand in hand with Marquis’.”

Doncaster boss Grant McCann also took home the Manager of the Month gong after guiding Rovers to four wins and a draw from their five league games.

Judging panel chair George Burley said: “Grant has led Doncaster Rovers to third place in League One with a changed system which produced 13 points scoring 12 goals in the process.

“A great run of results in a very productive month whilst playing attractive football.”

Goodman added: “Grant McCann revealed this week that he tells his players not to ask for the ball from a teammate unless they already know what they’re going to do with it.

“It’s through drumming ideas like this into his players which has allowed them to play with real purpose this season, and as his young squad continue to gain experience with each other, an exciting season is a strong possibility for Donny.’’