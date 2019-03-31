Blackpool's in-demand goal hero Curtis Tilt enjoying life at Bloomfield Road

Curtis Tilt scored a stoppage-time wonder-goal to rescue a point for Blackpool and insists he’s happy with life at Bloomfield Road.

The defender produced a remarkable overhead kick to snatch Blackpool an unlikely 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Pool had been staring down the barrel of a disappointing defeat, with the Pilgrims cruising at 2-0 with just five minutes to go.

But Marc Bola reduced the deficit in the 85th-minute before Tilt sent Bloomfield Road into raptures with a stunning acrobatic effort.

The centre-back, who has now scored four times this season, was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer, with Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Rangers all showing an interest.

While a deal never materialised, it’s likely that Tilt will be highly sought-after once this season finishes.

When asked about his future at the club, Tilt told The Gazette: “To be honest I’m not really getting involved any more. I just leave it to the club and whoever needs to sort it out.

“I’m happy playing my football here. And if I carry on doing what I’ve been doing since last year, then we’ll see what it brings with new owners or whatever happens with the club. I enjoy every day. I enjoy staying at the hotel here – it’s great.”

Scoring with overhead kicks isn’t something you often see from centre-backs but Tilt has always been one to try something different.

“It was basically just instinct,” he revealed. “It came back into the box and I saw Nya (Kirby) head it back across.

“It was just a bit behind me, so I thought I would overhead kick it and thankfully it’s gone in the back of the net.

“I didn’t even see it. I probably just saw it as it went across the line.

“But as soon as it left my foot I knew it was a clean connection and I knew it was on target, but I didn’t really expect it to go in if, I’m being honest.

“Sometimes in training I go up front, and I show the strikers how it’s done every now and again, but this one was pure instinct.

“But I’ll be trying to teach Armand (Gnanduillet) and the rest of the boys how it’s done.”

While Tilt admitted it was a great way to salvage a late draw, it still wasn’t the result the players were seeking.

The 27-year-old added: “It felt like a win because we’ve scored a late equaliser but the lads are disappointed with the way we played in the first half.

“We didn’t really come out of the traps in the second half either, so to take a draw...we’re going to have to take it because we weren’t good on the day.

“It felt like nothing went right for us but we can’t blame the pitch. It’s not at its best – I think everyone knows that – but we’ve played on it all year and we should know it better than the opposition.

“We made silly mistakes and they were on the front foot. We let them dictate the game off our own mistakes.”