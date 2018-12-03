Blackpool’s frustration at requiring an FA Cup replay

Donervon Daniels said Blackpool’s overriding feeling was one of frustration rather than relief following their failure to see off non-league Solihull Moors in their FA Cup second round clash.

The National League outfit held the Seasiders to a 0-0 draw at Damson Park on Friday night, meaning a replay will be required to see which team progresses to the third round of the competition.

It could have been much worse for Terry McPhillips’ men though, who found themselves under the cosh for large swathes of the game.

“I think ‘relieved’ is the wrong word to use,” Daniels said.

“It was a tough game, everybody could see that. They’re a strong team full of big lads.

“Normally we dominate teams physically but I felt we had a match and they handled what we threw at them. We handled what they threw at us too.

“All in all, I think it was an even game but they deserve the replay. It was just unfortunate we didn’t take our chances, but they also had chances themselves.

“It’s their cup final. No disrespect to Solihull or the players that play for them, but it’s a big game for them. But it’s a big game for us too, we want to get in that third round.

“There’s a lot of money on the line – for both clubs – and I just felt they gave it their all.

“We know we could have done better as a group of lads, but I have a lot of respect for those boys that played against us because they did well.”

The centre-back added: “There was a feeling of frustration. We can pass the ball a lot better than we showed, we’re a passing team.

“I felt if we had passed it as well as we can, we could have worn them down and more chances would have opened up.

“They became a little tired in the second half and we had a few more chances, we just didn’t take them.

“I think Armand (Gnanduillet) had a few. Pritch (Harry Pritchard) came on and passed it straight into the keeper’s hands, which was a bit frustrating.

“But they kept going and they wanted an open, expansive game.

“They stretched us and brought on a few quick lads, but I thought we handled it.

“They had a threat throughout the whole night and they were physical, especially up top.”

Daniels played a crucial role in keeping Blackpool in the competition, producing a superb last-ditch block to deny Jamey Osborne’s goalbound effort in the last minute of normal time.

“For me I just do my job. Strikers like scoring, well I like defending,” the 24-year-old added.

“I’d say I love blocking, I get a buzz off it, just like some people get a buzz out of putting the ball in the back of the net.

“I get a buzz when I stop the ball from going in the back of the net.

“He hit it well, but I was just lucky enough to get my body in the right position to get my body behind it.

“I was just happy to get a clean sheet which we will take into the game on Saturday and we will keep moving forwards.”

Pool and Solihull will be ball number 51 for tonight’s third round draw, which takes place on BBC One from 7.30pm.