Blackpool’s forward momentum encourages Terry McPhillips

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips believes his side are much more potent in attack than they were prior to the January transfer window.

Despite sitting in eighth place in League One, the Seasiders are among the league’s lowest scorers having netted just 34 goals in their 31 games.

McPhillips believes that issue was addressed last month, with Matty Virtue, Antony Evans, Nya Kirby, Chris Long and Elias Sorensen all brought in.

It appears to have paid off with McPhillips’ men scoring seven goals in their last four fixtures.

While the Pool boss was disappointed to see his side squander the lead to draw 1-1 at Sunderland in midweek, he remains happy with the progress they are making.

“It was disappointing on Tuesday, it felt like a loss to me and I know the players were disappointed after the game as well,” McPhillips said.

“We really thought we should have had a penalty at 1-0, and if we score it, we’re two goals ahead and we have a great chance of winning the game.

“But in general the boys are doing ever so well. We’re six unbeaten and we’ve kept four clean sheets in that run, so we’ve just got to keep going.

“I think the new signings have helped us and there is a bigger goal threat in the team, because Armand (Gnanduillet) had previously took the brunt of the goal threat for us.

“I think Longy coming in, Elias, Nya and Matty Virtue helps us because we know we’re not bad at the back.

“We’ve got a really good goalkeeper and a good backup for him and we’ve got a good defence and midfield in front of them that stop the goals.”

With Blackpool missing nine players for today’s trip to Charlton Athletic, Pool will be hoping club captain Jimmy Ryan can make a swift recovery from his injury lay-off.

The 30-year-old, who hasn’t played this season having undergone knee surgery, is still thought to be some way off returning.

“He’s moving again and he’s had a little flush out,” McPhillips revealed. “It’s positive again now, we just need to keep our fingers crossed for him.

“He had an injection but he was running on Wednesday and we’ll assess him and see how he goes.

“Jay Spearing is also getting closer and he’s making good progress. He’s ahead of schedule so we hope he’ll train next week.”

It is believed Ryan and Spearing will be joined by Myles Boney, Marc Bola, Nick Anderton, Donervon Daniels, Matty Virtue, Callum Guy and Max Clayton in missing today’s game against the Addicks at The Valley.