Blackpool's Fin Sinclair-Smith has joined Northern Premier Division side Marine on loan for 28 days.

The 18-year-old has been named on the bench for every league game for Blackpool so far this season, but has yet to make an appearance.

His only game time has come in the Checkatrade Trophy, where he made a substitute appearance against Macclesfield Town earlier this month.