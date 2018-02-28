Blackpool's FA Youth Cup clash at Blackburn called off

Blackpool's FA Youth Cup quarter final clash at Blackburn Rovers has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

The young Seasiders were due to take on Rovers at 7pm in their last eight tie.

The match officials inspected the pitch at Ewood Park following several snow showers, and with the surface now freezing over and further snow flurries forecast, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture.

A statement from Blackburn Rovers read: "Due to the adverse weather conditions and in the interests of supporter safety, tonight's FA Youth Cup quarter-final against Blackpool has been postponed.

"A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."