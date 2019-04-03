Blackpool's Curtis Tilt ready to pounce if Doncaster slip up

Curtis Tilt admits Blackpool have now reached the point where they are dependent on Doncaster Rovers slipping up if they are to finish in the play-offs.C

The Seasiders’ failure to beat Plymouth Argyle on Saturday saw the gap to the top six stretch to six points, with just six games season remaining.

Tilt accepts that sixth spot is the only play-off place still up for grabs and says Blackpool must keep up the pressure on Doncaster for as long as possible.

The defender said: “I think we’re chasing Doncaster because all of the other spots have gone now but we’ve got to hope they slip up.

“But we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves, start winning games and put the pressure on them.

“If they do slip up hopefully we’ll be right on their toes.”

If Terry McPhillips’ men do miss out on the play-offs, their inconsistent home form might have a lot to do with it.

The Seasiders have won just one of their last nine games at Bloomfield Road, that victory coming against Walsall in February.

By comparison, Pool have won four of their last eight away matches, while also claiming impressive draws at Charlton Athletic and Sunderland.

Tilt added: “We’ve been better away from home all season, I don’t know why that is.

“We go to Luton on Saturday. They are flying, top of the league, but we’ll go there with a game-plan and see if we can come away with something.

“I don’t know why we’ve struggled at home. If we could answer that we’d be top of the league, wouldn’t we?

“For some reason we seem to play better away from home. If we could put our finger on it, we’d be right up there.”

Pool have drawn all three games at home since the supporters returned after their boycott.

Against Plymouth on Saturday and against Southend United in the homecoming clash, the crowd spurred the Seasiders on to snatch stoppage-time equalisers to draw 2-2.

The fans coming back have made a huge difference according to Tilt, who admits they’ve given the players a boost. “It’s been great having the fans back,” the 27-year-old said.

“Before the atmosphere wasn’t there but it’s there now and the fans helped us.

“At 2-0 down on Saturday they stuck with us, carried on singing and it just gives you that extra bit of lift, especially when you keep the ball or do something positive and you hear them cheer.

“That gives you that lift to push on and get something from the game.”

Tilt recently returned from a hip injury but insists he feels fully fit for the run-in.

“I feel fine, to be honest,” he said. “I felt it a bit last week at Bradford but against Plymouth it was the best I’ve felt for a while.

“Even in training I’ve felt good, so I’m back to full fitness I’d say.”