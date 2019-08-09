Blackpool’s Curtis Tilt and James Husband train as usual ahead of Southend United trip

Blackpool have no fresh injury doubts ahead of their first away trip in the new League One season at Southend United.

Curtis Tilt and James Husband picked up slight knocks against Bristol Rovers, but both have trained this week.

Simon Grayson confirmed everybody else is fit and raring to go for the trip to Roots Hall.

“I think everybody came through the weekend but Matty Virtue is still going to be a doubt,” Grayson said.

“The lads that were left out last weekend can still be a factor; they played a bounce game this week at Fleetwood and one or two caught the eye.

“First and foremost, that bounce game was about getting 90 minutes into the majority of the lads to make sure they will be ready when called upon.

“You’ve also got to approach it in a professional manner but you can never replicate a first-team game with supporters but there were some decent signs.”

Southend started the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Coventry City, but will be looking to put that right.

“Over pre-season Southend changed their system around a little bit,” Grayson added.

“This is their first home game of the season so they will want to get off to a good start and get over their disappointment at Coventry last weekend.

“It’s a tight ground and we’ve got to expect them to come at us, so we will have to defend as a team and attack as a team and do whatever is required to go and get a result down there.

“You’re going to get different tests throughout the season, whether that’s the ground or the personnel you’re playing against.

“Either way you have to adapt to it and make sure, no matter where you’re going, you stand up and be counted.

“When you’re away from home, we’ve got to make sure we ask questions of the opposition when we’re attacking and do whatever is required to win the game.”