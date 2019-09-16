Blackpool's Curtis Tilt among Fylde Coast players nominated for regional football awards

Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt has been nominated in the League One footballer of the year category at the 2019 North West Football Awards.

The defender has been recognised for his sterling displays in the third tier last season, where he played an instrumental role in the 18 clean sheets the Seasiders kept in all competitions.

The 28-year-old made 42 appearances, scoring four goals in the process.

He faces competition from Fleetwood Town's Wes Burns, Sean McConville of Accrington Stanley and Rochdale forward Ian Henderson.

AFC Fylde talisman Danny Rowe is up for the player of the season award in the National League, where he comes up against Salford City defender Carl Piergianni.

Fleetwood man Ash Hunter has been nominated for the 'rising star' award, which features the likes of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United's Mason Greenwood.

Laura Merrin, of Fylde Ladies, has been nominated in the women's player of the season category, while teammate Georgia Stevens is up for the rising star award.

The winners are decided by a public vote, which will be announced at the awards' ceremony at Emirates Old Trafford cricket stadium on Monday, November 11.

Fans can cast their votes by clicking here.