Blackpool’s Christoffer Mafoumbi hopes to fill the void created by Mark Howard’s injury

Blackpool goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi says he remains focused on stepping up and doing a job between now and the end of the season.

The shot-stopper returned to the fold for last week’s 4-1 win at Bradford City, coming in to replace Mark Howard who is facing a long spell on the sidelines having ruptured his Achilles.

Mafoumbi was due to be in international action for Congo last weekend but he decided to return to nail down his spot in the team in Howard’s absence.

“I try to do my best when the gaffer calls me,” the 25-year-old said.

“I think I played some games before but it’s now down to me to keep going to help the team out.

“It was a little bit mad after Bradford scored at the end but the most important thing was to win the game.

“If we can keep a clean sheet that’s great for me and for the defence as well as the whole team. But it’s all about the three points.

“Every time I play the defence in front of me are always very good. They make it easier for me.

“They’ve done really well and I hope they can keep it going.”

Mafoumbi was in inspired form at Valley Parade, making a string of fine stops including a penalty saves.

The Congo international, who saved from Eoin Doyle, said he always knew which way to dive.

“I watched some clips with the video analyst so I knew he would go that way,” Mafoumbi said.

“Armand Gnanduillet (who played with Doyle at Chesterfield) also told me before to go that way because the player normally puts it that way, so I was sure he was going to my left which made it easier for me.”

The Seasiders are still fighting for a play-off spot in League One, sitting four points adrift of Doncaster Rovers in sixth with seven games left to play.

Mafoumbi, who has made 11 appearances for the Seasiders this term, says Terry McPhillips’ men have to build on last week’s win and keep fighting until the end of the season.

“We have to do the same performance like last week,” he added. “It’s a very important game and we have to keep going.

“Of course we still have plenty still to play for, but we just have to go game-by-game and keep our focus on trying to win the last seven games.”