Blackpool’s Carabao Cup trip to Arsenal: How much will Owen Oyston pocket from Emirates Stadium visit?

Blackpool’s prize for knocking Championship outfit QPR out of the League Cup was a lucrative last-16 draw against Premier League giants Arsenal.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

In normal circumstances, supporters would be delighted to see their club handed a trip to the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium.

But boycotting fans and those of a Not A Penny More (NAPM) persuasion will be concerned at the cash Owen Oyston could pocket from the tie.

So how much will Blackpool take from the cash generated from the fourth round fixture?

EFL regulations state clubs take 45 per cent each of gate receipts, with the remaining 10 per cent going into a ‘cup competition pool’, which is shared out among all clubs.

Last week, 49,586 people were at the Emirates to watch Arsenal beat Brentford in the third round.

Most ties are likely to be played on Tuesday, October 30. However, Arsenal are in league action against Crystal Palace the previous Sunday, which means the Blackpool game is likely to be moved to the Wednesday.

This will be Blackpool’s second visit to the Emirates, with their first ending in a 6-0 defeat in 2010 during the Seasiders' season in the Premier League.