Blackpool's Ben Tollitt open to extending Wrexham loan stay

Blackpool winger Ben Tollitt admits he's open to extending his stay at Wrexham.

READ MORE: Jordan Thompson can't wait to find out what happens next at Blackpool



The 24-year-old returned to the Racecourse Ground last week on an initial 28-day loan.

He then came off the bench at the weekend to make his second debut for the club, as Wrexham drew 1-1 at home to Barnet.

Tollitt previously enjoyed a successful spell with Wrexham last season, scoring four times in 13 games on loan from Tranmere Rovers.

He subsequently signed for Blackpool during the summer, but since Simon Grayson's arrival he's found opportunities hard to come by.

In fact, he's not featured in a single match-day squad, with his only appearances coming in pre-season friendlies.

"To be fair to Wrexham, Blackpool saw me play here and liked what I did here so they signed me off the back off that," Tollitt told the Evening Leader.

"I got given the chance to go to a League One team and I couldn't turn it down.

"But the new manager at Blackpool wanted to play a different formation to the one that signed me so when I found out I could go out on loan, because of what happened at Wrexham last year, I wanted to come here.

"I loved it here and really enjoyed my football.

"All pre-season I don't think I played poorly. The manager just wanted to play a different way and that happens sometimes in football.

"It was disappointing I didn't get a chance there but hopefully I can get a chance here and get back to doing what I was doing.

"I think they did a short loan just to get me playing.

"Whether that gets looked at in a couple of weeks, we will see what happens but I am hoping it can do."

Given Tollitt's lack of game time, the winger warned Wrexham fans it might take him a while to get up to speed in the National League.

"I haven't really played a proper game since the end of July," he added.

"I am just working my way back in but the more I play, the sharper I will get and hopefully get back to doing what I was doing last season."

Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes admits he'd like to extend Tollitt's stay at the club beyond the initial month.

"The quickest way to get Ben in involved for this weekend's games was to do a short term loan so we are going to be looking at that once the games are out of the way to make it longer term," he said.