Blackpool’s Ben Heneghan wants to contribute at both ends of the pitch

Defender Ben Heneghan admits he needs to be scoring more goals for Blackpool.

It comes after the 26-year-old notched his first league goal of the campaign – and his second in all competitions – in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

The on-loan Sheffield United centre-back scored just once for the Seasiders in 49 appearances last season and he knows he – and his team-mates – are going to have to be more ruthless in front of goal.

He said after the Wycombe draw: “I don’t think they had too many chances, other than the goal, so I don’t remember Jak (Alnwick) actually making a save.

“We created a good few chances but couldn’t quite finish them, although I’m not sure if mine was a foul for the second.

“One hundred per cent I should be getting more goals, I’ve got high demands of myself. If I score 10 then I will want more the following season.

“I have to add goals to my game if I’m going to get where I want to, because it’s vital us defenders chip in as well.

“You can’t always rely on the strikers, as much as we might want to, so everyone has to chip in.

“You’ve got to be ruthless, and the more we demand more from each other, the better we will be.”