Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet to serve further one-game suspension for Fleetwood Town red card

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet will serve an additional one-match suspension after admitting an FA charge relating to his red card in the 3-2 defeat at Fleetwood Town.

READ MORE: Goal hero Nathan Delfouneso proud to be a 'horrible' battler for Blackpool

The forward has already missed Blackpool's last three games following his dismissal against Fleetwood last month, but will now also be banned for this weekend's FA Cup first round clash against Exeter City.

The 26-year-old has also been fined for his reaction to the straight red in the tunnel at Highbury.

In a statement, The FA said: "Armand Gnanduillet will serve a one-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge.

"The Blackpool player’s behaviour in the tunnel following his dismissal against Fleetwood Town on October 27, 2018 amounted to improper conduct which was outside the jurisdiction of the match officials.

"He was also fined £2,000."