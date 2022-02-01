Blackpool reveal date for FA Youth Cup last-16 tie against Newcastle United - with the winner set to face Chelsea

John Murphy's side will host the Magpies at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, February 9 (7pm kick-off).

Admission will be free for all supporters, who will be housed in the West Stand.

The winner of the tie will progress into the quarter-finals, where they will face a trip to Chelsea.

The Premier League giants booked their spot in the last eight with a 4-3 win against Liverpool.

The young Seasiders have beaten Huddersfield Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage of the competition.

Newcastle, meanwhile, edged out Colchester United 3-2 at St James’ Park to set up the last 16 encounter.

Pool's youngsters were in fine form at the weekend, thrashing Rochdale 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Youth Alliance Cup.

Murphy’s side are enjoying a strong season in the league, sitting third in the table.

While they’re nine points off leaders Carlisle United, they do have three games in hand still to play.