Blackpool reinstate strict Covid-19 protocols to help deal with rapid spread of Omicron variant

A number of this weekend’s games have already been called off as a result of positive cases within squads amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

As it stands, the Blackpool camp hasn’t been affected and Saturday’s clash against Peterborough United is set to go ahead as planned.

In the meantime, the Seasiders have returned to the protocols they put in place to deal with the spread of the coronavirus last season.

Players must drive to and from training on their own, rather than car share as many had previously been doing.

They will then take part in training and return home.

During the meantime, they will have no access to the showers and the changing rooms and won’t be able to eat in the canteen either.

Doctors at Blackpool are due to meet with the EFL today

Last season, the players were given hot food to take home with them.

Wearing masks is mandatory and players will travel in two buses to away games to help with social distancing.

From today, Blackpool’s players must also take their kit back home to clean.

These are all changes the club have made off their own backs, having not been issued with new guidance from the authorities.

Representatives from Blackpool’s medical team and their fellow Championship clubs are due to take part in a call with the EFL today though.

Speaking this morning, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley admitted he was worried about the escalating situation.

When asked if he was concerned, Pool’s head coach said: “When I think about it, yeah. But I try not to think about it too much because it’s out of my control.

“I’m just trying to concentrate on what we can control, which is our preparation for Peterborough on Saturday.

“If you stop to think about it, watch the news, listen to the radio and see the games being called off on Sky Sports News, then it’s only human to be slightly worried and concerned about the situation the country is facing.

“Forget football again if you like, this is a wider societal issue and we’d all be slightly worried about the situation.”

This weekend's game against Peterborough will be the first instance where Blackpool supporters will be required to show a Covid-19 pass before they enter Bloomfield Road.

Covid Certification is now mandatory for entry into settings where large crowds gather – including unseated indoor events with 500 or more attendees, unseated outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees and any event with 10,000 or more attendees.

As a result, supporters aged 18 and over will need to be prepared to show evidence of Covid Certification – either a Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test result – to enter stadiums where this applies.

