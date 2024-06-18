Blackpool’s plans to build a new training facility have been put on the backburner in order to prioritise the redevelopment of the East Stand at Bloomfield Road.

Seasiders owner Simon Sadler confirmed the decision at the club’s fans forum on Monday night - with the panel also featuring CEO Julian Winter, sporting director David Downes and head coach Neil Critchley.

It was revealed an architect had been selected for the new East Stand, with proposed images shared to the supporters in attendance.

The club are aiming to submit a planning application to the council by September, and are currently looking at up to a 4,600 seater stand, which will also be future proofed to potentially build another tier on top of it if ever required.

This project will be Blackpool’s priority going forward, with no further updates given on the development of a new training ground.

The Seasiders’ plan for a new base away from Squires game included 10 outdoor pitches, an indoor pitch and a two-storey training building- which would’ve housed the club’s first team and youth academy.

The chosen site connected Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde, and is on land between Steeton Road at Grange Park and Garstang Road West.