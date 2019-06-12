Blackpool purchase new grass-cutting equipment to continue infrastructure improvements

Blackpool's interim board has invested in new grass-cutting equipment as they continue to get the club's infrastructure up to scratch.

Two rotary mowers have been purchased from the Dennis range, which is described as the most popular pedestrian mower manufacturer for sports turf in the country.

A sit-down mower has also been purchased alongside a cylinder mower, which is designed to produce a fine finish, to add to the two the club already has.

It's thought a lack of equipment, or a general lack of quality of tools available, was a major factor in the poor standard of Blackpool's pitch in recent years.

The surface was in a poor condition for much of last season, with manager Terry McPhillips admitting the Seasiders had to change their style of play because of it.

The new sit-down mower at Blackpool's Squires Gate training ground. Picture: David Jones

It had an effect on their home form too – the Seasiders won only eight of their 23 League One games at Bloomfield Road.

Results there were particularly poor in the final few months of the campaign as Pool picked up just three wins in 2019 on home turf.

The new arrivals follows the recent renovation of the pitch, which saw the surface dug up and re-seeded ahead of the new season.

Executive director Ben Hatton recently emphasised the importance of getting the pitch right for the 2019/20 campaign.

“The most important thing is we will have a new pitch to be playing on," he said.

“It’s now green and it’s getting there, so we’re delighted to see progress being made with that."

The new pitch will be tested for the first time on Saturday, July 27, when Pool host Championship side Blackburn Rovers in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.