Blackpool players target a play-off push

Terry McPhillips says there is a belief among the players in his Blackpool squad that they can compete for a play-off spot in League One this season.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign, suffering just one defeat from their opening nine league games.

It leaves them in eighth place, just three points off the top six, while they are also into the last 16 of the League Cup.

When asked if there is a belief among the squad that they can push for the play-offs this season, McPhillips said: “I think so. There’s got to be hasn’t there?

“We showed that on Tuesday night (in the 2-0 win against QPR).

“I know QPR made a lot of changes but so did we.

“A lot of their players have gone for big money in the past and they’ll be on major salaries, so we more than competed and were by far the better side. We’ve got some very good players.”

Blackpool now turn their focus to what is likely to be their toughest test of the season so far.

They travel to face league leaders Peterborough United on Saturday but there seems to be no fear in the Blackpool camp.

Instead, the players are brimming with confidence as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

“If training is anything to go by, the lads are absolutely buzzing,” McPhillips added.

“They’re full of confidence which is a good place to be.

“We’ve done alright on Tuesday night in the cup, that’s for sure.

“We’ve always made a few changes in the cup, but it was five on Tuesday, but there have been more in other games.

“I think it’s a good gauge of the squad, which is competitive, because we’ve made five changes and not looked any different.

“Fair play to those five who came in on Tuesday and did ever so well. It’s given everyone game time. I can only think of one player in the outfield department who is fit and missed out, which is a bit unlucky for them.

“But apart from that, everybody has had a go. The competition is healthy, it’s competitive and we’re going to sit down and have a look at picking a team for Peterborough.”

McPhillips is approaching just his third week in charge of Blackpool as full-time boss, but so far everything has gone according to plan.

“It’s different because when you’re just looking after it you’re just looking after it,” he said.

“When you get the job permanently it’s a bit different, but as I say it’s good that we can plan ahead.”

Blackpool supporters are warned that the October 13 trip to Sunderland is likely to be rescheduled due to international call-ups.

It could be the second Blackpool fixture to be moved, after next week’s trip to Gillingham was moved to Tuesday, November 6.