Blackpool players should relish Carabao Cup trip to Arsenal

Seasiders fan favourite Brett Ormerod has given a small insight into what it will be like for Blackpool’s players to walk out and play at the Emirates Stadium later this month.

The Seasiders head to the capital on Wednesday, October 31 to play Premier League giants Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

It is a reward for beating Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR to reach the last 16.

Ormerod was part of the last Blackpool team to play at the Emirates, which came back in 2010 during the club’s one season in the Premier League as Ian Holloway’s men lost 6-0 to the Gunners.

But the club’s legendary striker believes this will be a great occasion for Terry McPhillips’ side.

“It’s massive, it’s one of those glamour ties where you’ll go into the game total underdogs,” he said.

“You get to go to the Emirates where I’ve been fortunate enough to play there, it’s a fantastic stadium and a fantastic occasion for them.

“They’ve got to go and give it their best and who knows? That’s what makes football so good that sometimes every now and then there is a shock result.

“But it’s a great opportunity for the players to play in what is one of the country’s best stadiums.

“I came on there as a sub with Southampton and I actually went to Highbury with Blackpool when we got beat when Phil Clarkson scored.

“I broke my leg a couple of weeks before but I was sat on the bench watching but I was in crutches with a pot on.

“But the Emirates is something else. Until you actually go there and get to kick a ball around on the pitch, you don’t fully realise just how special it is.”