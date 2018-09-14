Blackpool players should be full of confidence for Argyle trip

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing insists the Seasiders should be brimming with confidence going into tomorrow’s clash at Plymouth Argyle.

Pool make the long trip to Home Park in the midst of an eight-game unbeaten run, which was extended in style last week as they came from behind to beat Bradford City 3-2.

Spearing played a crucial role in that remarkable turnaround, scoring his first two goals for the club, but the midfielder wants his side to build on that result against the Pilgrims this weekend.

The 29-year-old said: “It’s a long way to go and it’s going to be a difficult one. They’re a good side and they did well last year.

“But we have to go there full of confidence and compete.

“It’s still early days in the season and we’ve got another tough game on Saturday, but we had a meeting at the start of the season and we said we know where we want to be.

“So every lad in that changing room knows what we’re fighting for and what we’re doing and we’re going to keep that together.

“I think our performances are showing that we should be mixing it up there and competing every week.

“I think the better team came out with the three points against Bradford last week.

“From the first minute we started really well. We had a great game plan and passed the ball really well, got forward and again created chances but we found ourselves coming in at half-time at 0-0 which we were disappointed with.

“We missed our chances and again it’s bit us in the bum. But we showed character, belief and togetherness.”