Blackpool players put through their paces

Gary Bowyer has put on extra training sessions for his Blackpool players in a desperate bid to overcome their recent slump.

The Seasiders’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Shrewsbury Town last weekend made it three defeats on the spin for Bowyer’s men.

As a result, they have now dropped down into the bottom half of the League One table.

They travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday looking for their first win in six outings.

The Pool boss says he has left no stone unturned in his search for that elusive victory.

“It’s simple, it really is, you have to go and do the work on the grass and you have to make sure you try everything,” he said.

“We’ve had a double session this week, there’s been no day off and we’re just working ever so hard on the training ground because that’s where you get your confidence and belief from.

“We have to try and do something to address the three losses.

“We’ve got to come up with a solution between now and January, with the players that we’ve got, to score some goals.

“But if you look at those games we’ve lost, there’s not been a great deal in them – we’ve been in every game.

“It’s now a case of the players stepping up and going all the way through the game, not just playing in patches.”

The fixture list has not been kind to Blackpool supporters, who will have to make the 520-mile round trip just two days before Christmas.

Bowyer has been a vocal critic of the fixture scheduling in the past and he has joined the likes of Oldham manager Richie Wellens to voice his concerns over the festive fixtures.

It comes after Wellens, a former Blackpool player, branded Oldham’s 600-mile round trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday as “ridiculous”.

Bowyer added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to all our supporters, be it those who come to home games but especially those who travel away, because two days before Christmas they’re travelling away to probably one of the toughest grounds to get to.

“It’s another example for me of the lack of thought for the supporter.

“So we’re okay, we’ll travel down the day before but the support they have given myself and the team has been phenomenal again this season - so I’d like to thank them for that.

“But we’ll be in again training on Christmas Eve.”

Blackpool’s U18s side will host Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday, January 16.

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road, kick-off 7pm, and admission will be priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

The youth team reached this stage of the competition after beating West Ham United, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City in the previous rounds.